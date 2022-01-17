Donald Jackson Gordon, 78, of Suwanee, originally of Temple, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Gordon was born June 7, 1943, in Temple, the son of the late Guy Walter Gordon and the late Loy Lewis Gordon. He married Joan Lyle Gordon, his beloved wife of 58 years. He was a strong Christian and devoted husband and family man. He had an excitement for learning and was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). He also loved to fish and hunt, enjoying every moment outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Lyle Gordon, formerly of Villa Rica; his daughter Janet Gordon Moses of Suwanee; two grandchildren, Wyatt Jackson Moses and Hannah Moses (Frank) Interholzinger; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Dr. Craig Dale and the Rev. Ted Williams officiating along with Janet Gordon Moses, Wyatt Jackson Moses, Deborah Fendley Moore, Stephanie Howze Jones, Cecelia Butler Brown, and Valarie Butler doing the Eulogy. The pallbearers will be Wyatt Moses, Mike Howze, Jay Fendley, Trent Fendley, Rick Lewis, Thomas East and Sonny Brown. Musical selections will be directed and performed by Patty Pritchard. Internment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica are in charge of arrangements; 770-459-3694.
