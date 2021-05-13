Mr. Donald Eugene Howard Sr., 59, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1961, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. James David Howard and the late Mrs. Annie Smith Howard.
Mr. Howard was a musician, whose passion was music, including all types but especially Southern Rock and Blues. He also enjoyed spending free time tinkering.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Howard was preceded in death by his brother, James David Howard Jr.; and his sisters, Sheila McGlamory and Denise Ferguson.
He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Cimino, of Temple and Ashley Babb, of Athens; his son and daughter-in-law, Donald Eugene Howard Jr., and Melissa Howard, of Bremen; his brothers, David Howard and Thomas Steele; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Mr. Howard’s wishes, he will be cremated and services will be announced and held at a later date.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.