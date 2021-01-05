Donald Eugene Holloway of Buchanan passed away on Dec. 29, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born in Franklin, Georgia
on Aug. 2, 1934, to
the late Clyde and Delia Clide Knott Holloway.
Survivors include his wife by only one day, Opal Doris Bell Holloway; his children Debbie McMichen, of Acworth, Donny and Debra Holloway, of Columbia, South Carolina, Dave and Tess Holloway, of Bremen, and Danny and Natasha Holloway, of Tallapoosa; 10 grandchildren;
and nine great-
grandchildren.
Services were Saturday, Jan. 2,
2021, at the First Christian Church of Tallapoosa with Minister Tony Crumbley officiating. Dennis Bell, Brent Holloway, Noah Holloway, Lee McMichen, Gray Cagle, Larry Stitsworth, Ben McMichen and Chad McKnight served as Pallbearers. Interment followed at Hollywood Cemetery.
