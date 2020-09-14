Mr. Donald Holland, age 70, of Carrollton, died on September 9, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Clem, 2930 S. Hwy 16, Carrollton, 30116, Dr. Vincent Dortch, Pastor/Eulogist. Viewing will be Tuesday September 15, 2020 from 3-6 PM, with the family receiving friends from 7-8 p.m. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
