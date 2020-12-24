Donald Alvin Hembree, 89, of Dallas, Georgia, formerly of Miller Street, Lithia Springs, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, from 11 a.m. until noon. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at noon from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors attending these services should please remember to remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household and wear a mask.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is caring for the Hembree Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.