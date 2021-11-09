Donald Charles Parker, 71, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.

The Memorial Service will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

