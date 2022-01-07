Donald Bruce Baldwin Sr., 73, of Douglasville died at his home on Wednesday, Jan.
5, 2022, surrounded by family.
Donald was born
at Crawford W.
Long Hospital on Sept. 3, 1948, in Atlanta to Kelsie James Baldwin
and Sara Byrd Baldwin.
He graduated
from Sandy Springs High School where
he ran track and worked at Green Brothers Nursery.
He was a veteran
of the U.S. Army serving as a Military Police officer during the Vietnam War.
He then worked
with Battey Machinery in Carrollton for 30 years. He retired
from the Department of Defense in 2011 after working as a guard at Fort McPherson.
Donald was a member at Union Grove Christian Church.
He was very patriotic, an avid reader, loved high school and Georgia Tech football. He
was proud to have served in Vietnam as a military police officer. He was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger. He will
be deeply missed
by his adoring
family and his many friends.
Donald is survived by his devoted wife of 29 years, Johnnie Harris Baldwin; two daughters, Rebecca Eidson (Ron) of Carrollton, and Melanie Harley (Jason) of Smyrna, Georgia; two
sons, Donald
Bruce Baldwin Jr., (Monica) of
Franklin, Georgia,
and Kelsie James Baldwin IV, of Carrollton; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Harrison (Jonathon) of Smyrna, Ashlee Burgess (Beau), of Carrollton, Blair Sheppard (Brady) of Franklin, Jessica Harley of Atlanta, Aidan Williams of Carrollton, Blake Baldwin of Franklin, K. J. Baldwin V of Carrollton, and
Daniel Baldwin of Franklin; sister, Elizabeth Johnston (Charles) of Jacksonville, Florida; one brother-in-law; three sisters-in-law; several Harris family members; many cousins and extended family members.
Donald was preceded in death
by his parents; brother, Kelsie
James Baldwin III; and sister, Susan Gelman.
A memorial
service to honor
and celebrate the
life of Donald Baldwin will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Union Grove Christian Church, 6604 Post Road in Douglasville (770-489-1545) with Senior Minister Mike Mallory and Richard Vartensian officiating. An inurnment service will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. before the service at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park or American Lung Association.
Condolences may be sent or viewed
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Homes
& Crematory, Douglas Chapel, 2189 Midway Road, Douglasville (770-942-2311) has been entrusted with arrangements.
