Don Patterson, age 72 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday morning, October 22, 2022. He was born July 9, 1950, in Rome, Georgia, the son of the late Claude Patterson and the late Myrtle Painter Patterson.
Don retired from TISHCO Properties. In his free time, he enjoyed working on cars and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Rhyan Pilgrim and Autumn Pilgrim, and five brothers.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Teresa Bramlett Patterson; daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Pilgrim and Brittany & Matthew Fountain; grandchildren, Trevor Pilgrim, Hunter Pilgrim, Mason Pilgrim, and Graham Fountain; great-granddaughter, Amelia Pilgrim; mother & father-in-law, Ernie & Frankie Bramlett; brothers-in-law & sister-in-law, Ted & Jean Bramlett, and Tim Bramlett; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 2:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Min. Caryl Strange officiating. Interment will follow in the Bowdon Church of God Cemetery with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers, Trevor Pilgrim, Hunter Pilgrim, Mason Pilgrim, and Matthew Fountain.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
