Don Patterson, age 72 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday morning, October 22, 2022. He was born July 9, 1950, in Rome, Georgia, the son of the late Claude Patterson and the late Myrtle Painter Patterson.

Don retired from TISHCO Properties. In his free time, he enjoyed working on cars and fishing.

Service information

Oct 25
Visitation
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Oct 25
Funeral
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
