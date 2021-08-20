Donald Lee “Don” Norton, 79, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1941, in Newnan, Georgia, son of the late Martin A. Norton and the late Catherine Prestridge Norton.
He was a 1962 Carrollton High School graduate.
He retired from West Georgia Electric after having worked as an electrician for more than 14 years. Prior to that, he worked at A&P for 15 years and Big Buy for 11 years.
He was a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Sue Norton Chase; and brothers-in-law, Larry Chase and Jack Busby.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Frances Clark Norton, of Carrollton; his children, Meg Wilson (John), of Carrollton, Tammie Norton Burns (Todd), of El Paso, Texas, and Bridget Williams (JW), of Carrollton; six grandchildren, Natalie Clare Wilson, Brooks Monroe Wilson, Cathy Burns Santos, Zack Burns, Jamie Swanger, and Mason Williams; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Virginia Norton Busby, of Smyrna, and Patricia Rice, of Bowdon.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at noon from Roopville Road Baptist Church with Rev. Bryant Turner officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Craig Norton, Greg Prestridge, Brooks Wilson, Jamie Swanger, Mason Williams and Zack Burns serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Friendship II Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don’s name to the Central High School-CHS Shot Gun Team, Attn: Amy Musick at 113 Central High Rd Carrollton, GA 30116.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that all guests practice social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
