Floyd Donald “Don” Horsley, 83, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, after an extended illness.
Mr. Horsley was born on Oct. 22, 1938, in Newnan, Georgia, to the late Floyd A. and Clarice Winkles Horsley. He was retired from Southwire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Tommy Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Jennie Lynn Horsley; his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Jon Denney; his brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Billie Ray Horsley; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Martha and Clifford Adams, Sarah and Al Kuykendall, and Dona and Hershel Johnson; his grandchildren, Blake Johnson and his wife, Taylor, and Clara Denney; his great-grandchildren, Mackenna and Jade Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Haralson County. Bro. Kevin McAdams will officiate. Pallbearers will be Joey Adams, Mike Adams, Larry West, Jon Kuykendall, Blake Johnson and Mark Pitts. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family received friends at the church (1055 Old Highway 100, Waco, GA 30182) on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from 4 p.m until 7 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted but those wishing to do so can make contributions in Don’s memory to Tanner Hospice (Tanner.org or 770-214-2355).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
