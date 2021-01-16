Mr. Don Herschel Bissette, 75, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
He was born on May 4, 1945, in Mechanicsville, Virginia, the son of the late Ralph and Edith Bissette.
Mr. Bissette graduated from Lee Davis High School, where he excelled at football. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Vietnam war.
Mr. Bissette worked as a marketing director for the resort industry. He enjoyed traveling, especially on his motorcycle, which he drove through the hills of Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bissette was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Bissette.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Tessa Bissette, of Villa Rica, and Ali and Scott Hembree, of Villa Rica; his sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Johnny Mull, of Mechanicsville, Virginia.
He is survived by his 10 beloved grandchildren: William, Ethan, Blake, Hannah, Anthony, Terran, Mercedes, Princesa, Forest and Rose.
He is also survived by his two great-granddaughters, Freya and Rose; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Mr. Bissette’s wishes, he will be cremated and a private, memorial service has been planned for the family. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Don Bissette to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
