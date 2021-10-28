Clarence H. “Dick” Morgan, 89, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Mr. Morgan was born on May 23, 1932, in Cleburne County, Alabama, to the late Jeff and Vada Morgan.
He was retired as a supervisor from Trintex Corporation in Bowdon where he worked for over 30 years.
He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
Mr. Morgan was a jack-of-all-trades and he enjoyed hunting and always liked working on a trade with his friends. But most of all, he loved his family and cared for them greatly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, Charlotte Fincher, Donald Watson, and Terry Watson; and his siblings, Eldora Bulter, Louise Gay, Bernice “Bunch” Bentley, O.D. Morgan, Bea Morgan and Pearl Butler.
Survivors include his wife, Ludene Morgan; his children, Ricky and Rhonda Morgan, Ralph and Terri Watson, and Lisa Benefield; his grandchildren, Michael Watson, Beverly Watson, Daine Smith, Doug Smith, Krisi Watson, Brian Watson, Brandie Watson, Brooke Sampson, Joshua Watson, Cody Benefield, Scott Benefield, Mallory Fincher and Stacy Fincher; 13 great-grandchildren; and his siblings and their spouses, Bob and Louise Morgan, Bill and Wilda Anne Morgan, Jean Gaines, Liz Smith and Reba Ingram.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. T.J. Morgan and Bro. Donald Leggett will officiate. Pallbearers will be Cody Benefield, Scott Benefield, Josh Watson, Michael Watson, Brenden Thompson and Brian Watson. Honorary pallbearers will be Daine Smith, Doug Smith and Michael Smith.
Interment will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
