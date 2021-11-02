Mr. Dick Farmer, 88, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Mr. Farmer was born on July 19, 1933, to the late Charles Clayton Farmer and Inez Farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Grace Farmer; and brothers, L.C. Farmer, and Willie Joe Farmer.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Johnny and Lynn Farmer, Ronnie and Regina Famer, and Peggy Farmer Stone; his siblings and their spouses, Kirby Ray and Kannie Bell Farmer and Glenda and Wayne Lovvorn; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Mark Williams will officiate. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the funeral hour.
Interment will follow at Ranburne Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
