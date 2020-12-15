Mrs. Lama Diane Pierce, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on December 11, 2020. She was 67.
Mrs. Pierce was born on October 25, 1953 in Heard County, Georgia to the late Edwin James and Jennie Pope. She was retired as an inspector from Lamar Manufacturing. She was a loving mother who put the wants and need of her kids above those of her own.
She is survived by her children, Glenn Pierce, Brandy Pierce Fokken, Paige Pierce, and Autumn Bradley; her grandchildren, C.J. Pierce McMahan, Lindsey Pierce, Gunner Fokken, Hunter Williams, Katie Mae Williams, Grace Bradley, and Carson Bradley; and her great-grandchild, Ellis McMahan.
Due to the current pandemic with COVID-19, private graveside services were held for Mrs. Pierce at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
