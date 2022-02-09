Dianne McDaniel, 64, of Newnan, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Ms. McDaniel was born in Newnan on April 13, 1957. She was the second born of four children to the late, Jimmy Lee McDaniel and the late, Patricia Louise McDaniel.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death
by her sisters, Charlayne Green and Sophia Renee McDaniel.
She leaves behind a loving daughter, Audra McDaniel of Temple; her fiancé, Marvin Turner; sister, Cynthia McDaniel Calhoun of Newnan; four grandchildren, Jasmine Griffin, Jayla McDaniel, Jaykal Thomaston and Cassianna McDaniel; four beautiful great-grandchildren, Peyton Johnson, Jaydon McPherson, Ta’Miah Johnson and Skyla Johnson; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Dianne was a loving, caring person who would give you her last. Her sense of humor and “smart mouth” was amazing to all who came in her presence. She displayed genuine love for her family and friends.
In accordance with Ms. McDaniel’s wishes, she will be cremated.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roderick Freeman officiating.
The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.