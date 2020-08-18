Dianne Frosolono

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Dianne Buchanan Frosolono, 71, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
Her life’s journey ended with full and certain knowledge that the best is yet to come. She was born on Oct. 31, in Carroll County, Georgia, the oldest daughter of the late-Rev. James Andrew Buchanan and -Gleamer Daniel Buchanan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Dale Buchanan, and niece, Amy Hughes Bedford. She is survived by her husband, Reed Frosolono; children, Lisa (Shannon) Maxwell of Carrollton, Georgia, Andy (Kristen) Schoerner, of Knoxville, Tennesee, Beth (Frank) Rice of Tampa, Florida, and stepson Jason (Delia) Frosolono of Ocala, Florida; sister Deedie (Donnie) Evans of Carrollton, brother Dennis (Melissa) Buchanan of Franklin, Georgia; grandchildren, Carlyle Smith, Chase Rice, Daniel Maxwell, Alex Maxwell, Andrew Maxwell, Madelyn Jenkins, Carlos Frosolono, Dylan Maxwell, Drew Schoerner, and Antonio Frosolono.
Dianne was an honor graduate of Central High School of Carrollton, and also received a degree from West Georgia Technical College. Her career began at Georgia Natural Gas where she was employed for over 25 years and then continued at Maxwell Heating and Cooling for 12 years.
As a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church in Heard County, Dianne was a blessing to everyone and will be missed beyond measure. She had a smile that lit up the room, and her kindness and generosity touched countless lives. She was the epitome of selflessness.
Dianne fed mouths and souls, making all family and friends feel welcome at the door. Her hugs were known across generations. She loved to make every occasion extra special, always throwing the best celebrations. She even baked all of us special themed birthday cakes and made her grandparent’s 50th anniversary cake.
Dianne was so proud of her children and all their accomplishments in life. She had a special relationship with all of her grandchildren. She would have lunch with her oldest grandsons, hang out with the younger grandsons and talked to the wee hours of night with her granddaughter about her grand-dogs Jazz and Hero. Dianne would go to all their school and sporting events; she was their biggest fan and their favorite cheerleader.
Dianne and her sister, Deedie, shared a closeness like no other. They were best friends, leaned on one another, shared secrets, comforted each other, and so much more. They frequently enjoyed ‘date’ nights, prayed together, and always loved without judgment.
This world has lost
a compassionate soul and Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Dianne walked a life of faith, love and compassion with grace, beauty, and courage.
Due to current pandemic conditions, a private family service will be conducted Sunday, Aug. 16, at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Jamie Meeks officiating. A live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests, those that are able, to give blood, plasma, or monetary donations to the American Red Cross. A celebration of life will be scheduled once conditions allow.
