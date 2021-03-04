Diane Pope

Diane Ovie Pope, 77, of Hiram, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Mrs. Pope was
born in Carrollton, Georgia on Dec. 31, 1943, the daughter of the late Odie Folds and Mary Smith Folds. She worked
in the textile industry and was a member
of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Nathan Rackley, of Dallas, Georgia; son, Ronnie Reeves, of Columbus; granddaughter, Heather Kessler, grandson, Cody Mabry; five great-grandchildren; brother, Donald
Folds, of Bowdon,
and sister, Annita (Norlin Jankovsky) Piccolo of Marietta.
Besides her parents she was preceded
in death by her husband, Roy Pope; son, Rickey Reeves and a sister, Ramona Brock.
Funeral service
will be on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the
chapel of Almon Funeral Home
with the Rev.
Donald Rackley officiating.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral
Home Friday from noon until the
service time.
Interment will
be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
