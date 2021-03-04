Diane Pope

Diane Ovie Pope, 77, of Hiram, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Mrs. Pope was

born in Carrollton, Georgia on Dec. 31, 1943, the daughter of the late Odie Folds and Mary Smith Folds. She worked

in the textile industry and was a member

of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Nathan Rackley, of Dallas, Georgia; son, Ronnie Reeves, of Columbus; granddaughter, Heather Kessler, grandson, Cody Mabry; five great-grandchildren; brother, Donald

Folds, of Bowdon,

and sister, Annita (Norlin Jankovsky) Piccolo of Marietta.

Besides her parents she was preceded

in death by her husband, Roy Pope; son, Rickey Reeves and a sister, Ramona Brock.

Funeral service

will be on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the

chapel of Almon Funeral Home

with the Rev.

Donald Rackley officiating.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral

Home Friday from noon until the

service time.

Interment will

be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Villa Rica, Georgia.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Friday, March 5, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Friday, March 5, 2021
2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
