DeVontay DeMario Barnwell, 19, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on Oct. 4, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Vision for Soul Family Worship, 6519 Factory Shoals Road SW in Mableton, Georgia, 30126. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW in Atlanta, Georgia, 30310.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.