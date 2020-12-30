Celebration of life services for Mr. Dennis C. Wallace of Temple, Georgia, will be held, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, 1 p.m., at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Interment, Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be held, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at WAW Chapel. MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
