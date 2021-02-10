Mr. Dennis Holloway, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 28, 2021. He was 85.
Mr. Holloway was born on April 30, 1935, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late William and Pearlie Mae Holloway.
He was retired from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department where he served as the Chief Investigator.
Mr. Holloway loved spending time with his family. He was a true Bowdon Red Devil fan and enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He also loved visiting the mountains, yard work, and attending many Gospel Singing Concerts over the years with his wife, Louise.
He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Christine Word, Nellie Farguson, Myrle Butler, and Gerald Holloway.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Louise Holloway; his sons and daughters-in-law, Stanley and Robin Holloway, and Jeff and Lisa Holloway; and his daughter, Janet Holloway, and Mike Whaley; his grandchildren, Jill Holloway Leatherwood, and Patrick Gagliardo, Seth Truett, Bianca and Michael Vinson, Maci Holloway, Jacob Holloway, and Cameron Holloway; great-grandchildren, Ty Leatherwood and Case Vinson; his sister, Evelyn Johnson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends at the church from 3 p.m. until the service hour. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Holloway’s body was cremated.
Due to the ongoing health situation with COVID-19, we kindly ask that those that attend the visitation and service please consider wearing a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Holloway’s memory to the American Cancer Society or the Sunlighters at Mountain View Baptist Church in Bowdon.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
