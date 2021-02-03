Dennis Bates

Dennis Lee Bates Sr., 65, of Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
He was born on April 11, 1955, in Augusta, Georgia, son of the late Hayward Uzeal Bates and Louise Venable Bates.
He had worked as a maintenance technician for more than 30 years at Elite Comfort formerly known as Rettco Steel. He was a member of New Life Family Worship.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Larry Bates; stepmother, Lula May Bates; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William Acton and Mildred L. Brown; brother-in-law, Bob Watson; niece, Michelle Johnson; and nephews, Nicholas Scott Pace and Matthew Kissinger.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mildred Diane Brown Bates, of Carrollton; his son, Dennis Lee “Toby” Bates Jr., of Carrollton; grandson, Cody Bates; god-granddaughters, Holly Prince, Ashley Rainwater, and Patricia Cavender; god-grandsons, Lucas Huddleston and Dylan Digsby; brothers, Jerry Bates, Carlton Bates, Danny Cates, and Charles Walker; sisters, Diane Pitts and Debra Boughey; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sandra Watson, Thomas and Marie Woodruff, and Sunny and Shirley Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Trinity Worship Center with Pastor Lisa Lewis, Pastor Dewey Digsby, and the Rev. Steve Helton officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, Terry Pace “Hippy,” Keith Lewis, T.J. Pace, Casey Burns, Shane Brown, and Kenneth Bates. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Herndon, Jamie Daniel, Thomas Bellflower, Lucas Huddleston, Cody Bates, and Thomas Chattam “Red.”
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
