Dennis Autry

Dennis Brian Autry, 68, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Oct. 9, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1952, in California, the son of the late Leonard C. and Russilla F. Gallaway-Autry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Genowefa J. Autry and a sister, Katherine Mikelson.
He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service to his country. He earned his Masters’ Degree in computer science from the University of Maryland, and worked in that field with Regions Bank in Hoover, Alabama, and had formerly worked for Central Parking in Nashville, Tennessee.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his fiancé, Misty Norrod, of Carrollton; his ex-wife, Angelina Hodges, of Whitesburg, Georgia; children, Deryl Autry, of Carrolton, Jeffrey Sutliff, of West Hartford, Connecticut, and Regina Sutliff-Braun, of Easton, Pennsylvania; brother, Edward Autry, of Littleton, Colorado; sisters, Deborah Reynolds, of Whitesburg, and Delana Autry, of Austell, Georgia; four nieces and nine nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the time of service.
Interment will follow in the Florida National Cemetery.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
