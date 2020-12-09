Demetriours Sailes, 56, died on Dec. 3, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton, Georgia. Interment will follow in Jackson Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Buchanan, Georgia. Viewing will be on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
