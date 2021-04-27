Debra Kay Agan Johnston, 63, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rosehaven Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311
