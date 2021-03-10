Debra Gamble, 59, of Woodland, Alabama, died on March 3, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. Georgia time at Bethenia United Methodist Church, 891 County Road 435 in Graham, Alabama. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Georgia time at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
