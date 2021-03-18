Mrs. “Debra”
Ellen Arrington Robinson, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday evening, March 16, 2021.
She was born on
Feb. 22, 1951, in
Carroll County,
Georgia. She was
a retired police
officer.
Survivors include her husband, Dale Robinson; children, Dede Scrip, of Cumming, Georgia, Todd Matheson, of Cartersville, Georgia, Chris Matheson,
also of Cartersville,
and Jake Patton, of Monroe, Georgia; sisters, Starla Wallace, of Hiram, Georgia,
and Dottie Greenlee
of Morristown, Tennessee; and four grandchildren.
In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated and no services are planned
at this time.
Messages of condolences can be
sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
