Mrs. Deborah A. Mahan, 70, of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
Mrs. Mahan was born in Danville, Virginia, on Oct. 16, 1950, the daughter of the late William Haywood Abbott and Estelle Hedrick Abbott.
Mrs. Mahan retired
as chief of human services at Danville Social Services after 25 years. She moved to Carrollton to be near her daughter Ellen, who owns Advanced Massage Therapies in Carrollton.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, D. Ellen, and Si Maroun, of Carrollton, and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar W. Mahan Jr.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Greenpond Baptist Church Cemetery, 7176 Anderson Mill Road in Chatham with Pastor Steve Zimmerman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chatham Rescue Squad, 28 Military Dr, Chatham, VA 24531, Climax Volunteer Fire Department, 4166 Climax Road, Chatham, VA 24531 or Chatham Pet Center, 11880 U.S. Highway 29. Chatham, VA 24531.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
