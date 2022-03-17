Debora Heestand

Debora Lynn (Lowe) Heestand, 55, of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022.
She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday, Nov. 12, 1966. Mrs. Heestand was the daughter of the late, William “Bill” Lowe and the late, Janice Fay Popwell.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Heestand is preceded in death by her brother, Gene
Lowe.
Mrs. Heestand
was a hard worker
and enjoyed learning. She obtained her trucking certification and worked while going to college, earning her Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice. She later
made her career as
a logistics specialist with Cooper Lighting.
Debora was a free spirit and very dependable, caring for anyone who needed her. She loved her husband and loved being Mama and
Nana.
Survivors include her husband, Christopher Heestand of Douglasville; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Joseph and Stephanie Mullins of Bremen, and Danny Thomas Head Jr. of Fitzpatrick, Alabama; her daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Dreak Aaron of Fitzpatrick; her grandchildren, Trinity Mullins, Taylor Mullins, Phillip Head, Abigail Head, Aiden Head, Dalilah Aaron; and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with Mrs. Heestand’s wishes, she will be cremated.
Memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with Joe Sims officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.
com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
