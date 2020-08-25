Deborah “Debbie” Jean Wright, 54, of Buchanan, passed away on Aug. 23, 2020, in a local healthcare facility.

The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. from Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Mr. Danny Brown speaking. Music will be provided by Jennifer Brown. Carl Harris, Ray Hatfield, Phil Miranda, Chris Williams, Buddy Hatfield and Matt Pope will serve as pallbearers.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

