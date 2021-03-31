Debbie Sullivan, 71, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Mrs. Sullivan was born on Aug. 18, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late J.T. and Doris Farr. She was an inspector for Private Line and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Renee’ Sullivan, and her brother, Jimmy Farr.

Survivors include her husband, Brantley Sullivan; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Becky Sullivan; her grandchildren and their spouses, Cody and Lauren Sullivan, Morgan and Hunter Parmer, and NeVaeh Roberts; her sister and brother-in-law, Lindy and Wayne Spinks; and her brother and sister-in-law, Clark and Debbie Farr.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Tommy Wright will officiate. Interment will follow the services at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery. Prior to

the services on Thursday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour.

Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral

home.com.

Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Apr 1
Visitation
Thursday, April 1, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Rainwater Funeral Home
317 North Carroll Street
Bowdon, GA 30108
Apr 1
Funeral Service
Thursday, April 1, 2021
2:00PM
Rainwater Funeral Home
317 North Carroll Street
Bowdon, GA 30108
