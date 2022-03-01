Debbie Cassell, 51, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 8, 1970. She is the daughter of the late Monroe Jenkins and Gail Dobbins.
Ms. Cassell loved her grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed swimming, camping, listening to gospel music and studying her Bible. She was funny, silly and always made the room laugh. She attended Bible Church of God in Union City.
In addition to her dad, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, Ross Dobbins.
She is survived by her mother, Gail Dobbins; children, Samantha and Jesse Adams of Ranger, Marie Owens of Douglasville, James and Suzy Cassell Leary of Clarksburg,West Virginia; brother, James Jenkins of Douglasville; half-brothers, Daniel Jenkins and Robert Jenkins of Cartersville; sisters, Sandra Tarrant, Linda and Dave Green of Lithia Springs; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jessica, Rose, Jackson, Jethro, Jimmy, Josiah, Jelijah, Alaina and Bryson; several aunts and uncles; nieces, Crystal Jenkins, Brittanie Power; nephews, Matthew Howard, Bradley Howard, Aaron Howard, Zach Tarrant, Johnathan Jenkins, Caleb Dean and Jayden Rowan; several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. The funeral service will be on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at noon at Bible Church of God in Union City. She will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be at Northview Cemetery in Cedartown.
The following will serve as pallbearers, Jesse, Randy, Matt, Aaron, Zach and Johnathan.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.joneswynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.