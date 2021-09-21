Deanna ‘Dyas’ Wood of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Sept.19, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Deanna was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 2, 1940, daughter of the late David Lyle and Grace Louise McCall Dyas. She was a member of First Christian Church in Newton, Iowa, and worked for Brookwood, Inc., as a bookkeeper for 45 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Hackett.
Survivors include her husband of many years, Ernest “Everett” Wood; her children, Chris and Bo Eskew, of Temple, and Mike and Brooke Wood, of Newton, Iowa; sisters, Nancy Barnes, of Villa Rica, and Linda Healy, of Mt. Zion; her grandchildren, Dylan, Austin, Gatlin, Aniston, Misty, Christopher, Michael and Felecia; 16 great-grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.
At the request of Mrs. Deanna and the family, no services will be held at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.