The Rev. Doctor Carl Dean Milford was born on March 4, 1937, in Carnesville, Georgia, the son of Clarence A and Gladys South Milford.
He was a boisterous burst of life and
energy who poured into every single person he met. His smile and deep laughter were constant companions in his 56 years of ministry. During that time he served 13 churches and was the district superintendent of the United Methodist Church. He served in Carnesville, Morrow, Smyrna, Dalton, Elberton, Carrollton and Conyers.
His influence and work have had the deepest of impacts in the lives of countless people. He faithfully and lovingly served the Lord in pastoral ministry and life alongside the love of his life, Sandra, to whom he was married for 58 years and adored. She was his partner and together they created a wonderful life of adventure, love, and powerful faith.
Dean loved his family deeply, beginning with Sandra and extending to every member of the family they built and nurtured together. He made custom coin collections for each of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He always had a smile, a word of encouragement, and a big ‘I love you’ for each of them.
Together with Sandra, Dean traveled the world making friends and treating everyone he met with wonderful (and mostly true!) stories. A natural story-teller, he used
his booming laugh, great speaking voice, and infectious energy to mesmerize everyone who heard him both in and out of the pulpit. He loved collecting coins and even more than that, he loved telling people about his coins.
He was a man who invested deeply in every person he met. He allowed strangers to live in his home, he cared for those who could not care for themselves, and he shone the light of Jesus Christ brightly in a dark world. Should you care to measure the impact of Dean’s life, look to the people whom he loved.
The Rev. Milford, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at 6 p.m.
He is preceded by his wife, Sandra Sadler Milford, of 58 years; his parents, Clarence Arlington Milford and Mamie Gladys South Milford, son-in-law Johnny Simmons, and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his children, Kim Simmons, of Franklin, North Carolina, Denise (Rick) Martin, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Craig) Shadburn of Adairsville, Georgia, Katy (Nathan) Ranfos, of Woodstock, Georgia, Emily (Eric) Johnson, of Oxford, North Carolina, Samantha (Christopher) Simonton, of Carrollton, Charles Allen Murrah III, of Atlanta, Allison Milford Murrah, of Carrollton, Jennifer (David) Fairchild, of Chelsea, Alabama, Robin (Kyle) Olson, of Decatur, Georgia, Benjamin Martin, of Atlanta, Russell (Roseanna) Martin, of Carrollton; great-grandchildren, Aidan and Hudson Ranfos, of Woodstock, Elliot and Norah Johnson, of Oxford, Grace and Grant Olson, of Decatur, Hank and Walker Martin, of Carrollton; brother, Donald (Patsy) Milford, of Carnesville; and a sister, Mary Jo Whitworth, of Eastanollee, Georgia.
The family will receive friends in the sanctuary of Carrollton First United Methodist Church on Saturday Aug. 14, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Larry Patton, the Rev. Larry Caywood, and the Rev. Christopher Simonton officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be the clergy and spouses of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Private inurnment of his ashes will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Young Harris College, Dean and Sandra Milford Memorial Scholarship, P.O. BOX 275, Young Harris, GA 30582.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
