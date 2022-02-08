Dawson Richards,

77, of Carrollton, died on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

The family will receive friends at

Almon Funeral

Home on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.

Funeral service will be on Thursday, Feb.

10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Interment will be in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1293 Sand Hill Shady Grove Road, Carrollton, GA 30116.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon

funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral

Home of Carrollton

has charge of arrangements.

