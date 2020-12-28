David Whisenhunt

David Sawyer Whisenhunt Jr., 85, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
He was born June 27, 1935, in Florence, South Carolina — the son of the late Mr. David Sawyer Whisenhunt Sr. and the late Mrs. Louise Meekins Whisenhunt. He was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean War, serving aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Boxer. He was an alumnus of Columbus College, earning a B.S. in Criminal Justice in 1975. David worked for 30 years in the Georgia State Patrol, retiring in 1990 with the rank of Lieutenant. After retiring from GSP, he owned and operated Dave’s Tool & Supply in Villa Rica during the 1990s. He was a member of District Line United Methodist Church where he served in various offices and committees. He was a member of Villa Rica Masonic Lodge #72 — serving as worshipful master in 2001, and was active in the VFW and American Legion. David was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Whisenhunt and Harry Whisenhunt; and sisters, Crystal Timmons and Stella Timmons.
He is survived by his wife of over 65 years Charlotte Yarbrough Whisenhunt of Villa Rica; his daughter Terri Whisenhunt Morrow of Villa Rica; his brother Tom Whisenhunt (Glenda) of Ramsey, Minnesota; three grandchildren: Carrie Gollahon Pannell, Shane Gollahon (Christy), and Dustin Morrow; six great-grandchildren: Cami Stafford, Ansley Pannell, Tiffany Pannell, Laykin Pannell, Hannah Gollahon, and Mavaron Stafford; and two great-great-grandchildren: Ava and Caiden Stafford; and many nieces and nephews.
He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Private services will be conducted followed by private interment with military honors provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
