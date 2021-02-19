David Satterwhite,
94, of Lagrange, Georgia, died on
Feb. 12, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held
on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday,
Feb. 19, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
