David Rowland, 58, of Rockmart, Georgia, died on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
