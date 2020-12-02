David Reece, age 59 of Temple, passed Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. from J. Collins Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The service will be streamed live online at https://www.facebook.com/jcollinsfuneral
home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic seated will be limited, if you choose to attend the visitation and/or funeral service we ask that you please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and a mask will be required.
To share a memory of offer condolences to the family please visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.
