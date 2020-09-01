David R. Thompson, 60, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Friday evening, Aug. 28, 2020.
He was born on April 11, 1960, in Newnan, Georgia, the son of the late-Richard Hollis Thompson and the late-Frances Eloise Jones Fincher.
He was a retired truck driver with over 18 years of service with Old Dominican Truck Lines.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Diane Buchanan Thompson; grandson, Kyle Ridgeway; son, Shane Partlaw of Whitesburg; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany & Garry Stunkard, also of Whitesburg; sister and brother-in-law, Sherry & Chuck Goodson of Florida; half-sisters, Susan (Winford) Minix of Newnan, Georgia, and Cindy Ford of Whitesburg; and nieces and nephews, Chip Goodson, Emily Goodson, and Trent Goodson.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.