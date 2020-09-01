David R. Thompson

David R. Thompson, 60, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Friday evening, Aug. 28, 2020.

He was born on April 11, 1960, in Newnan, Georgia, the son of the late-Richard Hollis Thompson and the late-Frances Eloise Jones Fincher.

He was a retired truck driver with over 18 years of service with Old Dominican Truck Lines.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Diane Buchanan Thompson; grandson, Kyle Ridgeway; son, Shane Partlaw of Whitesburg; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany & Garry Stunkard, also of Whitesburg; sister and brother-in-law, Sherry & Chuck Goodson of Florida; half-sisters, Susan (Winford) Minix of Newnan, Georgia, and Cindy Ford of Whitesburg; and nieces and nephews, Chip Goodson, Emily Goodson, and Trent Goodson.

Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.

