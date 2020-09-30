Mr. David Larry Ellis, age 87, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Wellstar North Fulton after a short illness. He was born September 18, 1933 in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Norwood Ellis and Lillian McCorkle Ellis.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mrs. Sally Ann Kenaston, and his companion, Mrs. Edith P. Luck. He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Lanier and her husband, William; Susan Smith and her husband, Patrick; and three grandchildren.
Dave was in the U.S. Army Reserve during high school and college which helped him pay for his college education. During the summers he was employed by the C & O Railroad spraying weeds on the tracks. Hard work and perseverance paid off and he graduated from Marshall University with a degree in engineering sciences. He had a long career in engineering sales with Powers Regulator and retired as a Georgia licensed Professional Real Estate Appraiser in 1996. He was of the Methodist faith. He loved playing bridge, following the Atlanta Braves, freshwater fishing, golfing, and was a friend of Bill W. for over 35 years. Feline children of Dave’s included Fur Purr Alice and Kitty Dot Com.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.