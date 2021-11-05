David Carl Lambert, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
David was born
on June 14, 1967, to Carl and Melba Lambert at Tanner Hospital in Carrollton, Georgia.
He attended
Temple High School, class of 1985, and then graduated from the University of West Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He was formerly employed by America’s Truck Source in Atlanta,
and later on by Mullins Mechanical and Welding in Carrollton.
David loved spending time with his friends and family and enjoyed talking with them about his job and various other interests.
He was preceded
in death by his
father, Carl Dean Lambert, and his grandparents, Henry Stephen and Era Crawford Lambert, and Barney David
and Lettie Walton Kittle.
He is survived
by his daughter, Monica (Kane) Lambert Collins; and grandson, Connor Dean; his mother, Melba Kittle Lambert; his sister, Melanie (Rodney) Lambert Stapler; and nephew, Stephen (Brianna) Stapler; as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted
on Saturday, Nov.
6, 2021, at 1 p.m.
from Hutcheson
-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with the
Rev. Adam Teal officiating.
Mr. Lambert will lie in state in the chapel, prior to the service, from noon until the funeral hour.
Interment will follow in Abilene Cemetery in Carrollton.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.