David Carl Lambert, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

David was born

on June 14, 1967, to Carl and Melba Lambert at Tanner Hospital in Carrollton, Georgia.

He attended

Temple High School, class of 1985, and then graduated from the University of West Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He was formerly employed by America’s Truck Source in Atlanta,

and later on by Mullins Mechanical and Welding in Carrollton.

David loved spending time with his friends and family and enjoyed talking with them about his job and various other interests.

He was preceded

in death by his

father, Carl Dean Lambert, and his grandparents, Henry Stephen and Era Crawford Lambert, and Barney David

and Lettie Walton Kittle.

He is survived

by his daughter, Monica (Kane) Lambert Collins; and grandson, Connor Dean; his mother, Melba Kittle Lambert; his sister, Melanie (Rodney) Lambert Stapler; and nephew, Stephen (Brianna) Stapler; as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be conducted

on Saturday, Nov.

6, 2021, at 1 p.m.

from Hutcheson

-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with the

Rev. Adam Teal officiating.

Mr. Lambert will lie in state in the chapel, prior to the service, from noon until the funeral hour.

Interment will follow in Abilene Cemetery in Carrollton.

Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.

Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.

