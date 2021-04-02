David Andrew Hirvela, 90, of Jesup, Georgia, passed peacefully on March 26, 2021, at home in the company of his children.
David was born in Tono, Washington, to John Oscar and Lempi Pisila Hirvela, and was a graduate of nearby Centralia High School and Centralia College with a degree in Forestry. After college he joined the National Guard of Washington. He was transferred to Fort Stewart to train for the war in Korea. While there he obtained a military qualification as an expert in marksmanship with a 30-calibre carbine. David was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1952.
David met his wife, Glenna O’Quinn, in front of the Strand Theater in Jesup. She was standing in line with a cousin and David was with a fellow soldier. He got her phone number from the ticket collector and called numerous times before she would talk to him. They were married in 1951 and enjoyed 45 years of marriage.
He helped build the Rayonier plant and later became the assistant post master of the Jesup Post Office, retiring in 1985 after 33 years of service.
David was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jesup. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a founding member of the Jesup Skeet Club. He participated in the World Championship Skeet Shoot at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah, Georgia, in 1973. He enjoyed reloading his own shells and organic gardening, maintaining a year-round garden.
He is predeceased by his wife, Glenna O’Quinn Hirvela (1996).
He is survived by daughter, Helen Aberle, of Jesup, Nancy Kolar (David) of Troy, Michigan; John David Hirvela (Monica) of Conroe, Texas, and George O’Quinn Hirvela (Susan Carter), of Carrollton, Georgia. Grandchildren are Alexis and Julianne Aberle, Quinn and John Kolar, Mary Hirvela Cornelius (Matt) and Steve Hirvela; Glenna, John Duncan and Kennedy Hirvela.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545, Friendship Baptist Church, 209 Friendship Church Road, Odum, GA 31555, or to Jesup First United Methodist Church, 205 East Cherry St., Jesup, GA 31546.
A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
