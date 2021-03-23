David Hightower, 73, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
He was born on June 3, 1947, in Fulton County, Georgia, son of the late Carl Hightower and the late Eunice Foster Hightower. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and worked as an investigator for many years with the DMVS. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Margie Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie McKenzie Hightower, of Carrollton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Kerry Truett, and Tonya and Scott Lewis, both of Carrollton; grandchildren, Nicole and James Swanger, Bailey Lewis, Dalton Lewis, and Sarah Beth Lewis; and one great-grandson, Jackson Swanger.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Milford Ballenger officiating. Interment will follow in Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery with Dalton Lewis, Bailey Lewis, James Swanger, Charlie Allen, Danny Akers and Billy Green serving as pallbearers. The American Legion Post #143 will perform military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
