We celebrate the life of Bro. David O. George who, after a short but vigorous battle with cancer, at the young age of 66 left this world and entered into his heavenly home on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
He was born to the late Melvin David George and Mary Francis Wortham of Douglas County on Oct. 10, 1955. His parents lovingly raised him in Villa Rica, where he graduated from high school in 1974. Most of his adult life was lived in Carrollton.
While on this earth, David enjoyed a blessed life with his wife, Dolores Dianne Farlow, of 45 years. They were married
on Dec. 25, 1976, at Union Hill Baptist Church in Ranburne, Alabama. The Lord blessed their union with four children, their son, Chris George and wife, Jackie of Middleburg, FL; their daughters, Kimberley Rooks and husband, Elmo of Bowdon,
Kelly Delaine George (who preceded him in death Sept. 27-Sept. 27, 1992), and Micheala Whitley and husband, Silas of Whitesburg. They have been blessed with 9 grandchildren, Katherine Slay, Christopher George, Anna Slay, Elizabeth Slay, Pamela George, Levi Slay, Rebecca Slay, Matthew George and Bella George; and 2 great-grandchildren, Braelin Slay and Autumn George.
David also leaves two sisters, Wanda Summerville, and Rose Ray, and many other precious relatives. He also leaves his father-in-law, who was always more like a father Joseph Clyde Farlow Sr. He leaves his four legged companion Valentine who stayed close by his side.
After the Lord saved David at the age of 15, he went on to serve the Lord in various capacities such as Sunday school teacher, bus ministry worker, children’s church, and church clerk. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, Dot Road in Bowdon. David faithfully served as a missionary in prisons for over 25 years. Part of his previous ministry was with Highways and Hedges Christian Ministry and then the Lord blessed Bro. David to begin Lamplighter Prison Ministry on Feb. 14, 2005. David’s initials are D.O.G. and he was happy to tell everyone that it stood for “Depend On God” which he did all his life. He was thrilled to be able to share the Good News of our Lord and Saviour at every opportunity.
Before surrendering to full time service for the Lord, David worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as an enforcement officer for 16 years. During his law enforcement career, he worked at the 1996 Olympic games at the University of Georgia, where he became an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. On Jan. 30, 2000, he was injured in the line of duty and awarded the Purple Heart and soon after retired on disability due to his injuries.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sword of the Lord, P.O. Box 1099, Murfreesboro, TN 37133-1099, and if you would like you may specify the donation be used for their prison ministry which is where the Lord had placed David’s heart. He truly wanted to do the Lord’s Will in reaching out to the lost souls in prison.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church, 79 Dot Road, Bowdon. The funeral services are scheduled for Friday, March 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
