Mr. David Landford Freeman, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was 73.

Mr. Freeman was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Bowdon, Georgia, to the late Landford Freeman and Doris Smith Freeman Grainger. He was retired from Lockheed.

Survivors include his children, Chris Freeman, Robin Freeman Glenn,

and her husband,

Rod Glenn, Erin Freeman Ortiz, and Diana Freeman Dellinger, and her husband, Brian Bellinger; and his grandchildren, Elijah Glenn, D.J. Glenn, Lindsey Ortiz, Allyson Ortiz, and Miles Dellinger.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Justin Richards will officiate. Prior to the services, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service hour.

www.rainwaterfuneral

home.com

Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Nov 13
Visitation
Friday, November 13, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Rainwater Funeral Home
317 North Carroll Street
Bowdon, GA 30108
Nov 13
Memorial Service
Friday, November 13, 2020
2:00PM
Rainwater Funeral Home
317 North Carroll Street
Bowdon, GA 30108
