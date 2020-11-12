Mr. David Landford Freeman, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was 73.
Mr. Freeman was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Bowdon, Georgia, to the late Landford Freeman and Doris Smith Freeman Grainger. He was retired from Lockheed.
Survivors include his children, Chris Freeman, Robin Freeman Glenn,
and her husband,
Rod Glenn, Erin Freeman Ortiz, and Diana Freeman Dellinger, and her husband, Brian Bellinger; and his grandchildren, Elijah Glenn, D.J. Glenn, Lindsey Ortiz, Allyson Ortiz, and Miles Dellinger.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Justin Richards will officiate. Prior to the services, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service hour.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
