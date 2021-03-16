David Clyde Denman, 63, of Bremen, passed away on March 11, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1958, in Tallapoosa, Georgia, the son of the late Charles Clyde Denman and Imogene Brown Denman.
David was a member of First Baptist Church of Bremen and a retired agent with Liberty National Life Insurance Company. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #78 and a member of Haralson County School Board.
David was a loving husband, father, and “pawpaw” to his wife, Joy Faye Smith Denman of Bremen; children, Michelle and Brian Terrell, and Jessica and Ryan Munn, all of Bremen; sister, Helen and Bobby Bell of Waco; brother, Tony Luallen of Tallapoosa and one grandson, Graham Munn of Bremen.
The family received friends on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Hightower Funeral Home between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. from First Baptist Church of Bremen with the Rev. Chester Pesnell and Bro. Herman Parker officiating. Music and a prayer provided by Sharon Sewell. Morgan Driver, Mitchell Otwell, Mike Parrish, Alan Shadrix, Toby Bell and Hubert Sparks served as pallbearers.
Interment followed in Pine Grove Cemetery with Masonic Rites officiated by Dr. Corky Addison.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
