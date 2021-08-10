David Boyd

David Lee Boyd, 71, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
He was born Jan. 20, 1950, in Dalton, Georgia, the son of the late Charles Vick Boyd and the late Sarah Jane Barnard Boyd.
Mr. Boyd proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from the Carrollton City Building Department. David was Baptist by faith.
He enjoyed hunting, watching NASCAR and as a top marksman he enjoyed target shooting
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Puckett; a brother-in-law, Hayden Whitmire; and a great-niece, Emily Caldwell.
He leaves to cherish his memory sisters and brother-in-law, Helen Whitmire, and Patricia & Jimmy Patterson; stepgrandchildren, Patty Olivia Gladden, Suzanna Alexus Gladden, and Haley Margaret Elizabeth Gladden; two great-stepgrandchildren; special friend, David Loyd; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The family will also receive friends at Midway Baptist Church in Dalton, Georgia, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at 5 p.m. from Little Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Patterson officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the local American Legion.
