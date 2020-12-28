David Barr

Mr. David Harper Barr, 91 of Carrollton, Georgia formerly of Lincoln, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Mr. Barr was born in Mt. Pulaski, Illinois on Nov. 27, 1929, the son of the late Dwight L. Barr Sr. and Ella Mae Frances Bush Barr.
He was a graduate of Northern Illinois University, and a retired History educator, having taught at Lincoln Junior High School in Lincoln, Illinois, and past President of Lincoln Jaycees. He served as Alderman in Lincoln from 61-67 and 71-75; was a past member of Illinois Education Association and the Kiwanis Golden K in Carrollton. He attended Our Lady Perpetual Help Catholic Church and was a veteran, having served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
David and his wife Mary loved to travel and experienced many countries within five of the seven continents. They also loved people and invited many travelers from other counties into their home. They also shared their home with foreign exchange students and foster children.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Barr; son, Michael (Christy) Barr of Gurnee, Illinois, daughter, Nadine (Mike) Camicia of Pleasant Hill, Oregon, son, Thomas (Keith Anderson) Barr of St. Louis, Missouri, daughter, Ellen (Damian) Jocke of Canton, Georgia, foster daughter, Jeanette (Larry) Spencer of Sherman, Illinois, grandchildren, Alex (Stacy Sidle) Barr, Adrienne Jocke, Marlene Jocke; great-grandchild, Malcolm Sidle-Barr; sister, Mary Babel of Grand Island, Nebraska, cousin, Bill (Edna Mae) DeVore, Winfield, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dwight Barr Jr. and James Barr.
A Funeral Mass was held Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Carrollton, Georgia with Father Gaurav Shroff officiating.
Interment was in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery with American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
