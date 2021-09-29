David Aides

David Lynn Aides, 63, of Carrollton, formerly of Newnan passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center.
He was born on Dec. 3, 1957, in Newnan to the late Wiley Napoleon Aides & Mary Reatha Hand Aides.
David grew up in Newnan and was a 1976 graduate of Newnan High School. After high school, he briefly attended the University of West Georgia before beginning his work career.
Since 1990, he has been a metrologist with Yamaha in Newnan. When not working he could be found caring for his beloved horses.
David was a longtime member of New Lebanon Baptist Church.
The visitation is on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at McKoon Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at noon at Luthersville City Cemetery, 13 Church St., Luthersville, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Lebanon Baptist Church, 1674 Wagers Mill Road, Newnan, GA 30263.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.mckoon.com.
Survivors include daughter, Tasha Smith and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Grayson Smith, Gavin Smith; siblings, Charles Aides, Mary Ann Aides; girlfriend, Jennifer Merriss; and his beloved horses, Maggie, Oreo, Carson, Cheyenne.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-253-4580.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.