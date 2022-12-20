Mr. Darrell Daniel, age 64, of Bowdon, died on December 13, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday December 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Dr. Vincent Dortch, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday December 22, 2022 from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

